Administration begins spadework for budget

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Although the new government will come to power after March 11, the state administration has already started the preparatory work for Budget 2017-18 following instructions to sent inputs from the finance department.

Sources in the secretariat told this daily that the budget will be presented by the new government, which will come to power after March 11, adding, the departments are always providing data to the government, but the preparation of annual budget is done according to the ‘taste’ of the government.

According to sources, all the heads of the departments have instructed their staff to compile data regarding budget allocation, ongoing schemes and other details, which will be submitted to the finance secretary office before the new government takes over.

A reliable source from the state administration said that the departments will submit probable inputs for the finance minister’s budget speech with other details, pointing out that new finance minister, probably chief minister who always holds the finance portfolio, will give a fine tuning to the budget for the financial year 2017-18 according to his government priorities.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said that there will be major challenges before the new government, primarily focusing on improving financial health of the state besides resolving other important issues.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar had presented last annual budget on March 16, 2016.

The state assembly election has held on February 4 and now the counting will be held on March 11.