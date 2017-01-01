Adhere to time limit in filing written version

By Adv. Jatin Ramaiya

The Goa State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission recently reiterated that the time prescribed for filing written versions have to be adhered strictly. In a revision petition filed by Hyundai Motors, the Commission refused to interfere in an order passed by the District Forum, disallowing condonation of delay in accepting a written version after the expiry of the period of 30 days from service of notice of admission.

The Consumer Protection Act says that on admission of complaint, the Consumer Forum has to send the copy of the complaint along with annexures if any and notice of appearance to the opponent against whom the complaint has been lodged. In the revision petition filed before the State Commission, Hyundai Motors had sought to make out a case that there were genuine reasons mentioned in the said application for condonation of delay and that the delay was only of about 47 days beyond the statutory period of 30 days, which ought to have been

condoned. It was urged on behalf of Hyundai Motors that the order passed by the District Forum was perverse and liable to be set aside.

However, the bench observed that, “The Forum has relied upon the order dated December 4, 2015 passed by the Supreme Court in the case of “New India Assurance Company v/s Hilly Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt Ltd,” wherein it has been held that a maximum time of 45 days is permissible for filing of written version.

The Forum has also referred to the order dated March 26, 2016 passed by the National Commission “Rudra Build Well Constructions Pvt Ltd, v/s Dharampal”, wherein the above judgment of the Supreme Court has been relied upon.

The section 13 (2) (a) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 provides that the District Forum, shall if the complaint is admitted by it under section 12 relates to goods in respect of which the procedure specified in sub-section 1 cannot be followed or if the complaint relates to any services, refer a copy of such complaint to the OP directing him to give his version of the case within a period of 30 days or such extended period not exceeding 15 days as may be granted by the District Forum.

From the above provision of law, it is evident that the written version has to be filed within 30 days from the date of receipt of the copy of the complaint or such extended period not exceeding 15 days as may be granted by the District Forum. Therefore, in any case, written version has to be filed within a period of 45 days from the date of receipt of the copy of the complaint. Consequently, the petition filed by the Hyundai Motors India Ltd, stood rejected.