‘Additional say’ filed opposing anticipatory bail to Kavlekar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Directorate of Vigilance, on Monday, filed an additional say before the Special Court, Panaji, opposing the anticipatory bail to the Leader of Opposition Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar in connection with the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The ACB submitted that the statements of some of the property vendors from whom the company/firm of Kavlekar had purchased properties have been recorded, adding that it is revealed by them that Kavlekar had also paid additional amount in cash over and above the payment which is reflected in the sale deed.

Thus it is of utmost importance that the statements of all the vendors from whom the company/firm of Kavlekar had purchased are to be recorded, the ACB said adding that the addresses of the vendors mentioned in the sale deeds executed during the purchase of properties are very sketchy and based on the same vendors cannot be located. The matter will come up for hearing on 27 August.

It may be recalled that FIR was registered against Kavlekar in September last year. His wife, Savitri, is also named in the FIR, who according to the ACB had abetted him in amassing huge assets disproportionate to their known source of income.

In 2013, the ACB had initiated a preliminary inquiry against Kavlekar. According to the ACB, Babu had not disclosed the details of 14 different properties purchased by him in the state of Kerala in his assets and liabilities statement submitted before the institution of Goa Lokayukta during the period between 2013

and 2015.