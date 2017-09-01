Additional portfolio allotment by next week

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday said that the distribution of additional portfolios for his cabinet colleagues would take place during the upcoming Anant Chaturdashi week. “The additional portfolios would be distributed by next week,” he reiterated.

The information came when the Chief Minister was informally interacting with the media during the launch of the online portal of the department of public grievance aimed at providing the citizens with a platform to redress their grievances. The event was held at the state secretariat at Porvorim.

If the citizens have any grievance against any government departments/ organisation in the state, they will be now able to lodge their grievance at www.goaonline.gov.in which will go to the concerned department for immediate redressal. The citizens will also be able to check the response towards the grievance through the portal, which they will receive within 30 days.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the advantage of such public grievance redressal service is that a person will not need to send complaints by post or come all the way to Panaji to lodge a complaint, and instead he or she can register it from their homes itself and further receive an acknowledgment number by which his or her complaint could be tracked.

“If a grievance is not addressed within the stipulated time, then it will be looked into by the higher authorities such as the Secretary for Public Grievances,” said Parrikar adding that there are also future plans to link this portal by an interactive mode.

Minister for Information Technology Rohan Khaunte, Secretary for Public Grievances Padma Jaiswal and director of public grievance D G Sardessai were also present on the occasion.