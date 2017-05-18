Ad hoc promotions to be considered for extension

PANAJI: In order to avoid any hassle to the employees, who have been promoted on ad hoc basis, the government has decided that as one-time measure such promotion beyond a period of one year will be considered for extension up to the period ending September 30, 2017, in consultation with Goa Public Service Commission.

It has come to the notice of the government that in spite of various instructions for appointments and promotions to be made on ad hoc basis where there is a clear vacancy and recruitment rules are notified, the departments still resort to ad hoc promotion/appointment and, thereafter, no attempts are made to regularise the service, which has resulted in many cases the stoppage of salary due to non-timely grant of extension to ad hoc services.

The department of personnel has issued an office memorandum through which all heads of the departments have been requested to refer the proposal for such extension to the GPSC not later than May 30, 2017 for consideration.

Similarly, it has asked to forward the proposal for regular promotion to GPSC for processing, where clear vacancies exist and recruitment rules are notified.

“Wherever, it is not possible to fill up the post on regular basis after September 30, 2017, in all such cases the department may take immediate steps to revert the officers/officials who are on ad hoc basis,” the office memorandum reads.

Further, it states that it has been observed by the government that in many cases the department has considered filling up post on ad hoc basis against clear direct recruitment post. In such cases, the appointment is required to be made on temporary basis and not on ad hoc

basis.