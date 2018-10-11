Thursday , 11 October 2018
Actor Prateik Babbar booked for rash driving

Posted by: nt October 11, 2018 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Porvorim police on Wednesday registered an offence under the motor vehicle act against Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar for allegedly driving car in a rash and negligent manner.

The incident occurred late Wednesday evening along the national highway at Porvorim, police said, adding that, the car allegedly hit a two-wheeler. Based on a complaint lodged by the rider of the two-wheeler Paulo Correa, an offence under the motor vehicle act has been registered against Babbar, informed the police.

Correa was travelling on the two-wheeler along with his cousin and he claimed that Babbar allegedly abused and threatened them. Babbar also filed a complaint against the two-wheeler rider claiming that he damaged the rear side window glass of the car. Based on Babbar’s complaint, the police registered a non-cognisable offence against the rider of the two-wheeler.

 

