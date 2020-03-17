Action sought against sale of masks, sanitisers at inflated rates: Lobo

Calangute: Taking advantage of the situation in view of the coronavirus, supermarkets and pharmacies are allegedly selling face masks and hand sanitisers three times the normal rate in the coastal belt of Calangute, claimed locals.

They have brought the matter to the notice of the village panchayat and local MLA citing how a small bottle of sanitiser, cost Rs 70, is being sold at Rs 250 at some pharmacies and supermarkets.

Speaking at a press conference, MLA and Minister for Waste Management Michael Lobo said that he has written to the panchayat, police and the legal metrology department asking to conduct raids on establishments resorting to the illegality by overpricing the essential items.

He further said that he has asked the Chief Minister to ensure measures at railway stations and interstate for screening of tourists, while tourists cannot be stopped from coming to Goa.

When asked about foreigners who want to leave due to expiry of their visas, Lobo said that in such emergency there was no need for them to worry as their visas would be extended.

Candolim PHC in-charge Dr Roshan Nazareth said that awareness has been raised on the coronavirus among guest houses and hotels. “There is no need to panic and currently there are no cases reported in the beach belt,” he said.

However, some hoteliers are upset over instructions from the Directorate of Health Services, Campal-Panaji, to keep the swimming pools closed as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19.

Some hoteliers, speaking to this daily, said that this was the last nail in the coffin as they are already struggling with drop in foreign tourist arrivals in Goa. “The latest diktat to keep the pools closed is leaving the domestic tourists also disappointed. We are up for a bad season,” they said.

Sources from Calangute police informed that the government has not provided the police personnel, working in the beach belt, with face masks and hand sanitisers and that in such a scenario they run the risk of catching the infection.

Meanwhile, Lobo informed that health officers and police will be instructed to seize tobacco products, in case they are found sold despite ban, as spitting can lead to the spread of virus.