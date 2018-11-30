Action plan to restore state’s polluted riverine stretches

NT NETWORK

The department of environment has constituted a committee to prepare an action plan for restoration of polluted riverine stretches.

“In pursuance to the order of National Green Tribunal, the state government hereby constitutes the River Restoration Committee with secretary for environment as its chairman,” stated a related order recently issued by the department.

The managing director of Sewerage Infrastructure Development Corporation Goa Ltd, the superintendent engineer Circle-V

North Goa (sewage operation), the superintendent engineer Circle-VI South Goa (sewage operation), the project director of Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) PWD-Altinho, chief engineer of water resources department, director of panchayats and director of health services are the members of the committee. The member secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board is the member secretary of the committee.

“The said committee will prepare an action plan for restoration of the polluted riverine stretches identified by the Central Pollution Control Board/ Goa State Pollution Control Board, and file progress report on or before December 15, 2018,” the order states, adding that the action plan shall comply with the detailed direction of the National Green Tribunal.

It may be recalled that an earlier report by the Central Pollution Control Board, aimed at restoring water quality in rivers, had revealed that certain stretches of 11 rivers in Goa are polluted by sewage, River Sal being the worst affected.

Water samples drawn from the River Sal, from Khareband to Mobor; River Mandovi, from Marcel to Volvoi; River Talpona, along Canacona; River Assonora, from Assonora to Sirsaim; River Bicholim, from Bicholim to Curchorem; River Chapora, from Pernem to Morjim; River Khandepar, from Ponda to Opa; River Sinquerim, along Candolim; River Tiracol, along Tiracol; River Valvonti, from Sakhali-Bicholim to Poriem; and River Zuari, from Curchorem to Madkai were all found to be affected by varying degrees of pollution.

The Sal, stretches of which were found to be highly polluted, is the third largest river in the state and the lifeline of the Salcete taluka.

The principal bench of the NGT, New Delhi, in its order dated September 20, 2018 had directed Goa among other states to constitute a committee to prepare an action plan for restoration of polluted riverine stretches in the state so as to restore the water quality of the rivers.