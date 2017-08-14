Act tough on drug menace: CM to cops

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday directed police to go all out against the drugs peddlers in the state. The direction comes in wake of the death of two tourists owing to suspected drugs overdose in north Goa.

Parrikar on Monday held a high-level meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) and other subordinate police officials in this regard.

According to information, Parrikar has asked the police to go tough on drug menace and take necessary action against hotels, restaurants and rave parties. If need be, even go to the extent of arresting the hotel/restaurant owners and promoters or organisers of rave parties, Parrikar has told the police.

“We have to act against the drug trade,” Parrikar said after the meeting adding that, “however, the responsibility also lies on the respective police inspectors (police stations in-charge).”

Director General of Police Dr Muktesh Chander said that police have devised new strategies to tackle the drug menace. “Police officials have been already directed to increase their action against the drug trade. Crackdown on drug trade is going on, as last year we had booked around 60 cases whereas this year till date, around 55 cases have been booked,” said Chander. He said, “We are taking specific measures and changing our strategies to curb drug menace. The anti-narcotics cell of the Goa police will be strengthened.”