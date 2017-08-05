Acquittal rate in Goa double the convictions

AMRESH PARAB | NT

PANAJI

Since the last 42 months, the number of acquittals in cases is more than double the convictions in Goa.

In a written reply in the assembly, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that since 2014 till June 2017, the percentage of acquittals in cases has been more than the convictions. There have been convictions in 400 cases and acquittals in 820 cases whereas majority of the cases are pending trial in courts.

In 2014, police had filed charge sheet in 2,405 cases, while in 2015, 1,961 cases were charge-sheeted. In 2016, charge sheet was filed in 1,299 cases whereas in 2017 (till June), 293 charge sheets have been filed by the police.

The percentage of convictions and acquittals in cases are as follows: in 2014 – 8.65 per cent conviction and 21.79 per cent acquittal, in 2015 – 7.09 per cent conviction and 12.49 per cent acquittal, in 2016 – 3.70 per cent conviction and 3.85 per cent acquittal and in 2017 (till June), 1.71 per cent conviction and 0.34 per cent acquittal.

Replying to another question, Parrikar said that there has been no increase in the crime rate in the state during the last three years.

Parrikar also said that the law and order situation in the state is under control and listed out various measures that have been taken in this regard. Intensified day and night police patrolling is maintained, so also information is collected through sources about law and order situation in advance, Parrikar said adding that a watch is kept over active criminals through beat staff.

Mobile patrolling is maintained through PCR/robots vehicle and motor cycles (ROBINs). Foot patrolling in uniform to establish the presence of staff mainly at bus stands, parking places, railway stations, school/colleges and crowded places is also maintained. Beat system has been revised and activated, said Parrikar adding that rounding up of suspected persons is also carried out to prevent crimes. All suspects, ex-convicts and history-sheeters are verified and kept under surveillance, he said.