Achievers in Marathi drama

NT BUZZ

The results of the Marathi Drama Competition group ‘A’ organised by Kala Academy at Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir, Panaji have been declared.

The first place along with cash prize of `100000 is awarded to ‘Palshetchi Vihir’ staged by Rudreshwar, Panaji. The second place along with cash prize of `75000 is awarded to ‘Yelkot’ staged by Shree Naguesh Mahalaxmi Prasadik Natyasamaj, Bandivade, Ponda; while the third place along with cash prize of `50000 is awarded to ‘Avaran’ staged by Natrang Creations, Narve. The consolation prizes of `25000 each are awarded to ‘Rashomon’ staged by Atharva Ved, Altinho, Panaji and ‘Tanmajori’ staged by Shree Balsati Natyakala Sangh, Sukhtali, Dharbandora.

The first place for best direction is awarded to Deepak Amonkar for the drama ‘Palshetchi Vihir’. The second place in this category is awarded to Ajit Kerkar for the drama ‘Yelkot’ while the third place is awarded to Santosh Shetkar for the drama ‘Avaran’.

The first place for best acting in the male category is awarded to Abhishek Naik for the role of Shridhar in the drama ‘Yelkot’ while the second place is awarded to Mayur Mayenkar for the role of Kaliram in the drama ‘Rashomon’. Merit certificates in this category are awarded to Deepak Amonkar for the role of Tatyasaheb Kolhatkar in ‘Palshetchi Vihir’; Milind Barve for the role of Narayan Shastri in ‘Avaran’; Rutuj Shet Verekar for the role of Vashya in ‘Tanmajori’; Venkatesh Gaunekar for the roles of Halwai, Esam and inspector in ‘Budbud Re Ghagari’; Saurabh Karkhanis for the role of Siraj in ‘Do Bajniye’; Amogh Budkule for the role of Ashok in ‘Yelkot’ and Vishwajit Fadte for the role of Dhronacharya in ‘Dhronacharya – Punha Ekda’

The first place for best acting in the female category is awarded to Siddhi Upadhye for the role of Heera bai in the drama ‘Palshetchi Vihir’ while the second place is awarded to Mamta Shirodkar for the role of Lakshmi Gouda in the drama ‘Avaran’. Merit certificates in this category are awarded to Pranjal Marathe for the role of Manjiri in ‘Yadruchha’; Mangala Jamble for the role of Shanichari in ‘Rudali’; Pradnya Kamat for the role of Amu in ‘Komal Ani Tivra Khidkya’; Snehal Shetye for the role of Stree in ‘Rashomon’; Sadhvi Maujekar for the role of Sunanda in ‘Yelkot’; Purti Savardekar for the role of Anjana in ‘Boiled Beans On Toast’ and Padma Bhat for the role of Mayavati in ‘Chafa’.

The award for best stage set-up is awarded to Mayur Kambli for ‘Boiled Beans On Toast’, while a merit certificate in this category is awarded to Shambunath Kerkar for ‘Yelkot’. The award for best light effects is awarded to Satish Narvekar for ‘Palshetchi Vihir’ while a merit certificate in this category is awarded to Santosh Shetkar for ‘Avaran’. The award for best costumes is awarded to Manuja Narvenkar Lokur for ‘Palshetchi Vihir’ while a merit certificate in this category is awarded to Priyanka Naik for ‘Chafa’.

The award for best background music is awarded to Kedar Manerikar for ‘Komal Ani Tivra Khidkya’ while a merit certificate in this category is awarded to Sunny Rawool for ‘Rashomon’. The award for best make-up is awarded to Eknath Naik for ‘Palshetchi Vihir’ while a merit certificate in this category is awarded to Amita Naik for ‘Do Bajniye’.

The first place for best script is awarded to Vijaykumar Naik for the script of ‘Palshetchi Vihir’. The second place in this category is awarded to Milind Barve for the script of ‘Avaran’ while the third place for translated/adapted script is awarded to Dnyanesh Moghe for ‘Rashomon’.

A total of 21 entries were received for the competition out of which 18 plays were staged. The panel of judges comprised Mumbai-based Sunil Khanolkar, Subhash Bhagwat and Rahul Anant Vaidya.