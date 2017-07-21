Achhe Din In Sight For Air India

BINAYAK DATTA

AIR India finally heads for better days under new promoters, expectedly! And that’s good news. To me, it is a mixed bag of impacts: the good part is that the bleeding of our public exchequer stops and a healthy enterprise comes into service with more competition, better services and better prices in the aviation market in India and overseas. I decided to weigh the pros and cons of this major reform of our public investment and the divestment programme under whose aegis the task would have to be accomplished.

The mammoth airline

Air India is not any other miscellaneous PSU; it is different not only because of its sheer size and vintage but also due to its visibility in the international aviation market for right and wrong reasons. Air India has a turnover of around Rs 20, 000 crore (a 14 per cent domestic market share and a 12 per cent international share. Its seat factors (occupancy rates) are reasonable – around 75 per cent. It has an asset base of around Rs 35000 crore. It has on date 116 most modern aircraft including Dreamliners and Triple Sevens. Moreover orders have already been placed for 14 more, and deliveries are expected around October this year. That is the size. And the bad news is that it has borrowings of around Rs 52000 crore and accumulated losses of around Rs 6000 crore. It has reportedly the dubious records of the highest number of entries in the complaints registers – around 33,000. The Union government has commitments of infusing a bailout infusion of Rs 30,000 crore of which around Rs 20,000 crore reportedly is already in.

So the success in the proposed deal, which the government will finally seal, would certainly be the valuation of this huge asset. The other aspects would certainly be the response of public and employees and support, and of course the terms of the divestment itself.

I thought of sharing a few thoughts on this mega divestment agenda.

Accountability for mess

Firstly, the huge accumulated losses and the burgeoning borrowings would weigh heavily against a prized deal. I always wonder: in our country we never question the people who made a mess out of the gold they were given to manage. Do we or not require accountability for managerial failure in management of PSUs?

JRD Tata is learnt to have quipped to a visiting head of state: “…do not worry. You can set your watch against the Air India timings…” The question of 33,000 complaints a year was an unthinkable of the biggest order. So the taxpayers lost when the losses were made; the taxpayers will lose now with the price they will get, no matter how hoarse the parties involved cry on the win-win of the deal!

But the greater devil lies in the continuing losses into the future. So it is in my view, the better of the two devils – that the asset is divested at the best price. I am certain that the Union cabinet would have laid down a set of targets for the action group with regard to the reserved pricing and with respect to the other terms and conditions. Besides, there are intangibles such as the valuation of the brand and the goodwill and the shares in the code share revenues. If they haven’t, which I doubt, such a charter has to be made – may be part of the classified information open for the CAG’s review.

I think the better option would have been to first restructure the business and the balance sheets thereof before the bidding process commences. There are three businesses: a) the core profit-worthy business – passengers in the international and profitable destinations and the scopes for quantum improvements in the freight and the code sharing business; b) the subsidised sectors, c) the non-core businesses like hotels, sports, and allied services may be packaged separately with regard to the real estates they own. So the success would lie there with domain leaders in those respective industries.

The second aspect is the restructuring of loans and liabilities, and how much ‘haircuts’ would be exactly optimal for reasons of a fair valuation. Restructuring of borrowings and the interest (15 per cent of revenues) with newer instruments are important. Just asking the banks for write-downs are not workable, as they are already saddled with Rs 7 lakh crore of bad assets which is more than 10 per cent of their total assets.

Safety and service levels

Thirdly, a potential spoiler remains the tragic track records of safety and service levels, which will surely weigh against its valuation. It may have to be examined in what way a ‘crash programme’ for image makeover can be embarked upon. My experience with my frequent-flier membership has been dismal. The lengthy KYC processes are a pain to most customers. I don’t know, but an innovative yet honest and transparent programme has to go inside this extremely important agenda.

Fourthly, a service organisation can never be run with huge success unless it has unflinching support of its employees most of which, especially in the professional and specialist cadres, are likely to continue into the new regime. Therefore it is important that the employees are taken into confidence and they clearly see what is in it for them. They transit from a 100 per cent insured government job, pay packets generously dished out year after year as recommended by kindhearted pay commissions, which conveniently recommend 23 per cent hikes and never ask improvements in productivity in return.

And lastly, I must say that people should also be informed about what is in it for them. The consequences of non-communication could spell disaster for the divestment project itself – remember the BALCO case.

I think this is an unavoidable step for improvements in performances ensuring generation of values and cutting out wastages of wealth for the country, and the success lies in how well the programme is carried out. There are other ambitious projects in the pipeline like the BHEL, Oil India, EIL, NBCC and nine rail PSUs. The mantra is: stretched but with realistic targets, transparency in actions and honesty of purpose.