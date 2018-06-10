Achhe din for commerce, arts streams in Salcete

DIANA FERNANDES | NT

MARGAO

Several higher secondary schools in Margao have been seeing a surge in the students opting to commerce and arts streams for Class XI.

This newfound love for the arts stream has been attributed to the high passing percentage recorded by the SCC examination conducted this year by the Goa board.

Education director G P Bhat has said that there has been a surge in admissions to commerce and arts streams especially in Margao. Owing to this, the department will permit HSSs in the city to start new divisions for XI Standard.

Ramacrisna Madeva Salgaoncar Higher Secondary School in Comba, Margao, will be seeking government’s permission to increase the number of their seats for commerce and science.

The HSS offers seats for 250 students for commerce with five divisions for 50 students each.

Principal Alvaro Abranches said that a request will be sent to the director seeking a five per cent increase.

“Currently for the commerce stream, we have strength of 250 students, but we will be asking for a five per cent increase in our five divisions to make it at least 275 seats. This year all the 250 seats for Class XI have already been filled… we have many more students on the waiting list,” he said.

Seats for the vocational training courses at the RMS, including in accountancy and auditing, office management and computer technique, were filled within two days of opening of admissions, added Abranches.

At the Government Multipurpose Higher Secondary School at Borda, seats for commerce and arts streams are filled but a few seats in the science stream are yet to be filled.

Principal Jose Gomes said, “We have two divisions each in science, commerce, arts and vocational training, and each class can accommodate between 50 to 55 students. Seats for our commerce, arts and even vocational training are filled. Currently we have seats for 10 to 15 students in the science section.”

The surge in admissions for commerce and arts has also been witnessed at the Jawaharlal Nehru

Higher Secondary School at Fatorda, as seats for commerce and arts streams have been filled to capacity.

But the HSS is not in a position to increase its strength due to the paucity of space.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, principal Archana Naik said, “We take 32 students for arts and commerce. This year the seats are already filled, and we are turning back the students who had applied after completing the National Institute of Open Schooling. For the science stream, we still have three seats unfilled. Unfortunately we are not going to increase the number of divisions as we don’t have the provisions for it.”

Many observers attributed the surge in admissions in the commerce and arts streams to the high passing percentage at the SCC examination.

“More students are seeking admissions to Class XI because there was a high passing percentage at the SSC exam. In Salcete most students prefer to opt for commerce, arts and vocational rather than science,” Abranches said.

The results of the Class X examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education saw a passing percentage of 91.27.

Those aspiring to seek admissions in the Margao-based higher secondary schools will now have to apply in the higher secondary schools in neighbouring areas like Navelim and Benaulim.