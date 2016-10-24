EC Productions ‘Ach’che Din Ayenghe’ is a family drama that displays politics played by individuals in their relationships. Elvis-Carmen, the writer and director couple who have presented shows with a difference, score once again in this tale of love and deception.

The play opens to a playwright being interviewed by a reporter. (The main curtain would not work at the Ravindra Bhavan in Margao). The story begins with Swizel’s birthday. She has looked after Cindy, her younger sister, after the death of their parents. Swizel’s boss, Brandon Joseph Pereira enters the scene who likes to call himself BJP along with his handyman MGP. He offers Swizel a raise in her salary. Soon BJP shows a liking to Cindy and requests Swizel to put in a word for him. Swizel is hesitant as she knows that Cindy is in love with Stanford. In fact she encourages Cindy to wed Stanford. BJP accepts the rejection, offers his hand to Swizel but does not want to marry her. He has other plans. Watch the rest on stage in this slickly directed tale that ends with a stylish climax.

The husband wife team, once again score with their script and story. One can always expect something different. This time flashbacks are introduced during an act with efficiency. There are good songs, humour and a cast that performs well. Carmen plays the role of Swizel as a caring and dignified person. Dolifa is Cindy, impresses with her performance but has to slow down her dialogue delivery. Godwin is the stylish and suave villain- BJP, Neville is the calm but understanding Stanford and Humbert is MGP. The latter adds plenty of humour especially when he is promoted as a manager. Mariano as the reporter, Elvis as the playwright and Rocky as the doctor impress in their short entries. Reema joins Simla, Seby and Riston have the audience in splits. Check the spray item.

Agnelo, Nixon on trumpets, Tenvill on keyboard, Rahul on bass and Macmillan on drums provide good music. Reema does the opening song in style accompanied with great voice and performance. There are other songs by Dolifa, Godwin, Mariano and others. Marcus Vaz sings a solo on the Holy Book, Xavier Gomes sings about Goans who settle abroad and Francis de Tuem renders a solo on the recent incident in Orissa. There are three good songs. There is a quartet from the four comedians which is done well and another quartet received encores. A well balanced entertainer, Not to be missed!