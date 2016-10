MAPUSA: Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Tuesday remanded Rajkumar Singh, accused in the Monika Ghurde murder case, to seven-day police custody. The accused was produced before the court by Saligao police.

According to the police, Singh, who was arrested in Bengaluru, was brought to Goa on Monday. On Tuesday morning, he was taken to the Goa Medical College at Bambolim for medical examination and later produced before the Mapusa court.