Accidents continue in S Goa despite police measures

Shyam Zambauliker| NT

Margao: Contrary to the police claims that measures are being taken to bring down the number of road accidents, quite a few road accidents were reported in the last three months, which claimed several lives.

Seventy persons have died in road accidents while 141 minor accidents were reported this year till September in South Goa.

Accidents continued to occur in the months of October, November and December. Some of the cases include that of 18-year-old BCom student resident of Thane-Mumbai, who died after a motorcycle collided with a container truck near Raia. Maina-Curtorim police disclosed the victim’s name as Eiden Dias.

Also, a 20-year-old youth from Cuncolim died in an accident between a pickup and a scooter at Uskiniband-Cuncolim. Cuncolim police disclosed his name as Luke Samson d Costa.

In another case, 48-year-old scooter rider from Ramnagari-Mungali was seriously injured while another rider escaped with minor injuries in a collision between two vehicles at Velim.

Edwin was proceeding from Betul towards Margao on his scooter while the other rider was going from Velim towards Betul when the accident took place. Injured Edwin was rushed to the Margao Hospicio Hospital but as his condition turned serious, he was shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Bambolim.

A 21-year-old youth from St Jose area while proceeding from Nessai towards Margao on his motorcycle dashed against a car near Ravanfond and suffered serious injuries to his head.

62-year-old Anthony Coutinho from Nuvem, who was coming on his scooter, died after he was knocked down by an unknown vehicle at Arlem.

In a fatal accident at Varca between a car and a motorcycle, the rider Nagappa Kaluguri aged 53 working at Varca telephone exchange and resident of Ramnagri while coming from Varca towards Colva on his motorcycle was hit by a car driven by Yeshwant Ganpat Gurav aged 40 originally from Maharashtra causing serious injuries to Nagappa, who was taken to Margao Hospicio hospital. However, the doctor on duty declared him dead.

A self accident was reported at Balli-Paddi in which Vinay Ashok Nageer aged 31, rider of a motorcycle died while his friend Mithun Premanand Naik aged 25, who was pillion riding suffered injuries. Police said that both were coming from the airport and proceeding towards Karwar however at Balli-Paddi, Mithun lost control over motorcycle and dashed against a tree.

Rajesh Borker aged 49, who had suffered injuries in an accident involving two-wheeler at Colva, succumbed to his injuries at GMC, Bambolim.

Also, a 43-year-old person from Chinchinim died after his motorcycle hit a roadside tree at Sarzora. A Delhi tourist drove a rented car in a rash and negligent manner and caused serious injuries to two women and a co-passenger near a school at Benaulim.

Felicia Simoes Rodrigues aged 40 years and Carmina Gracious aged 43 both residents of Benaulim were injured while co-passenger from the car was Shrikaant Singh Moirangmayum aged 26 of Impala Manipur.

Carmina, who suffered serious injuries was admitted in Goa Medical college (GMC) Bambolim while Felicia Simoes Rodrigues has been admitted at Margao Hospicio Hospital.

In a collision between two private buses and a motorcycle in all 11 persons of which nine are bus passengers were injured at Dicarpale. Motorcycle rider along with pillion rider proceeding in opposite direction was also involved in accident and both were injured. Shaik Ahmed, rider of motorcycle and Kabir Karo was the pillion rider.

A 60-year-old resident of Colva died in collision between a scooter and a car at Colva.

Out of the 70 fatal accidents, maximum number of 11 persons died in the jurisdiction of Maina-Curtorim police station while 10 persons each died in Vasco and Verna while 8 persons died in Ponda.

Besides this 7 persons each died in Fatorda and Canacona, 5 died in Cuncolim, 4 died in Quepem, 3 died in Margao, 2 each in Colva and Curchorem, and 1 died in Collem.

Police said that out of 141 minor accidents maximum number that is 39 were reported in Ponda, followed by 16 in Maina-Curtorim, 13 in Verna, 11 each in Fatorda and Canacona, 10 each in Cuncolim and Vasco, 9 each in Colva and Quepem, 5 in Cuncolim, 3 in Collem, 2 each in Sanguem and Curchorem 1 in

Mormugao.

Police claim that number of road accidents in South has reduced in few months and that it is the laxity on the part of drivers which causes accidents. Driving under the influence of liquor is another reason for accidents, police said.