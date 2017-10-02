Accident was waiting to happen

PANAJI: The inferno at the city KTC bus stand has brought to the fore the total disregard to fire safety by the Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited, which owns and manages the facility. The negligence of the KTCL to abide by fire safety norms could have claimed several lives, as the bus stand sees thousands of footfalls every day.

Despite the frequent fire breakouts at the KTC bus stand, the authorities have not only failed to ensure timely installation of smoke detectors, fire alarms, automatic sprinklers and water mist systems but also did not carry out regular checks to see whether the bus stand has complied with fire safety norms.

The absence firefighting equipment and other fire prevention measures has caused major losses to the KTCL as well as the transport department.

Almost three and half decades old, the Panaji bus stand was constructed in 1980 with no proper thought to fire safety. This reporter when visited the premises found that the bus stand does not have a firefighting system in place – there are no hose reels, fire hydrants and water pumps.

A fire safety audit assesses safety standards in a building. However, no such audit has ever been done on the bus stand.

Such an exercise by experts should be compulsorily conducted at least every six months. The buildings or structures which do not comply with the standards must be made to pay fines.

The KTCL, which owns and manages the bus stand, has earned a rent of Rs 5.18 crore from 148 shops, two canteens, and nine kiosks in the last four years. But it has utterly failed to provide fire safety to the shops and to the bus station visited by thousands of commuters daily.