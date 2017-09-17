ACB registers DA case against Babu Kavlekar

PANAJI: The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Directorate of Vigilance has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Leader of Opposition and Quepem MLA Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar.

The ACB also conducted raids on Saturday at Babu’s house in Betul, his MLA office in Quepem and the main office of his five firms in Margao.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Friday. The ACB has also named in the FIR wife of Babu, Savitri, who according to the ACB, has abetted him in amassing huge assets disproportionate to their known source of income.

According to the ACB, Kavlekar during the check period between January 1, 2007 and April 30, 2013, acquired huge assets. Between this check period, Babu was chairman of the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC). “The disproportionate assets amount works out to be over Rs 4.78 crore (Rs 4,78,58,471), which is 59.21 per cent above their known sources of income during the check period,” Bosco George, Superintendent of Police (SP), ACB, said during a press briefing at the ACB office at Altinho in Panaji on Saturday. George did not rule out the possibility of arresting Babu. “We will require custodial interrogation if he (Babu) is not cooperating,” said George.

“During the preliminary inquiry, he (Babu) was called and questioned. He has not been able to give us satisfactory reply and because of that we had to register this case. Kavlekar has five firms and his wife is a director in the firms; as such she also becomes a co-accused in the case,” said George.

In 2013, the ACB had initiated a preliminary inquiry under disproportionate assets against Kavlekar. A couple of months back the inquiry report was submitted to the government. Justifying the time taken to complete the preliminary inquiry, George said, “This requires certain expertise and finally when you register a case against a person with some standing you have to be doubly sure, we have to ensure tomorrow it (the case) should not be looked at other than a proper investigation.”

“Many properties (14 properties acquired by Babu in Kerala worth crores of rupees and the documentation) were in language (Malayalam) which we didn’t understand. We had to engage an approved translator from the state of Kerala, get income tax details, bank details, put it before chartered accountant to satisfy ourselves and then we had to impress upon our superiors that this was a fit case for registration,” said George.

According to ACB, Babu has not disclosed the details of 14 different properties purchased by him in Kerala in his asset and liability statement submitted before the institution of Goa Lokayukta during the period from 2013 to 2015.

Referring to the preliminary inquiry, George said that they had received some information that Babu Kavlekar, MLA Quepem, who was appointed as chairman of GIDC, had acquired various immovable properties within and outside Goa. “Based on that source information, we conducted verification drive into his entire tenure from the time he was elected as an MLA till 2013. He was the chairman of GIDC from period 2-3-2005 to 7-4-2005, 19-7-2005 to 30-5-2007 and 28-6-2007 to 10-2-2012. These are three terms when he was the chairman of GIDC,” said George.