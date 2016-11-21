ACB probing alleged cattle feed scam at govt farms

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Directorate of Vigilance has initiated a preliminary inquiry into an alleged scam in procurement of cattle feed at two government farms.

Recently, the ACB officials had carried out simultaneous raids at a cattle breeding farm at Copardem in Valpoi and at the government livestock farm at Dhat in Mollem. Both the farms come under the jurisdiction of the department of animal husbandry and veterinary services, said sources.

Acting on a complaint pertaining to the alleged mismanagement in quality and quantity of cattle feed procured at these farms, the ACB has initiated the preliminary inquiry. “Apart from the quality, the allegations are that there is large scale pilferage of cattle feed,” said an officer. The ACB has attached some documents from these two farms and scrutiny is being carried out to ascertain the allegations, said an official.

Prima facie, it appears that there is substance in the allegation and apart from the lower rank officials, the involvement of higher officials in the scam cannot be ruled out.

In this connection, the ACB has so far questioned a number of people and the investigation is in progress. A First Information Report (FIR) will be lodged based on the outcome of the preliminary inquiry into the matter.