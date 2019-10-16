Absence of full-time secretary affecting Chandor VP

Margao: A BDO team which had come to carry out inspection of an illegal construction had to return empty handed after the panchayat has been left without a secretary amidst high drama.

The panchayat secretary Dinesh Gaonkar who had additional charge was relieved of the post and had proceeded on leave while Shankar Naik was appointed to take over the charge as panchayat secretary.

Naik had even taken charge on October 14 and had handed over the joining certificate only for his appointment to be cancelled and to be posted in Majorda village panchayat. Sources informed that the order was abruptly cancelled by the directorate of panchayats and he was asked to join at

Majorda.

A joint inspection by BDO team along with the panchayat was slated for today following a complaint of an illegal construction, however despite the team arriving at the panchayat, the inspection had to be called off due to the ‘absence’ of the secretary.

Ironically, Chandor panchayat has seen a change of seven secretaries in the two and half year term with five secretaries rotating during the term of former sarpanch, Celina Coelho while two secretaries have been transferred since the last six months since Edward D’silva took over as sarpanch.

The sarpanch speaking to this daily said that the panchayat is not in a position to comment on decisions taken by the directorate of panchayat but the day-to-day functioning of the panchayat does get affected when there is no full time secretary.