Absconding Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth `4 lakh

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Goa police arrested a 38-year-old Nigerian national Prince Ezenwa and seized drugs worth around Rs 4 lakh during a raid conducted in the wee hours of Friday at Aradi, Guirim near Mapusa.

Incidentally, Ezenwa was earlier convicted in a 2014 drugs case. He was absconding and in this connection, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by a court, informed ANC police. Referring to Friday’s case, the police said that based on source information, a trap was laid and during the raid, the accused was found to be in possession of perforated sheet of 20 square-shaped papers suspected to be LSD papers weighing 0.317 grams and blackish-coloured sticky substance suspected to be charas weighing 10.362 grams, all worth around Rs 4 lakh.

Police said that Ezenwa was earlier arrested in June 2014 when he was found to be in possession of drugs worth Rs 10.5 lakh. He has been convicted in the case.