Abe, Pence discuss denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula

UNI

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held Tuesday a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence, during which the two sides had reached an agreement on the necessity to implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council to tackle the North Korean nuclear issue.

“Today, we have agreed on the need to fully implement the UN Security Council resolutions on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Abe said at a joint press conference with Pence following their meeting.

According to the prime minister, Japan and the United States confirmed their intention to pursue bilateral cooperation in order to prevent ship-to-ship oil supplies to North Korea in violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions, said a report in Sputnik. “North Korea is rich in natural resources and has a hard-working labor force. If problems are solved, North Korea will have a bright future. Japan and the United States will work together to solve these problems,” Abe added.

The Japanese prime minister also said that Washington would be helping Tokyo to resolve the long-standing issue of the Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean security services in the 1970s and 1980s, which has been one of the key factors preventing Tokyo and Pyongyang from improving bilateral relations.

The US vice president, in turn, stressed that the United States would continue putting pressure on Pyongyang and would not lift its sanctions until North Korea achieves a complete and verifiable denuclearization.

Pence also noted that Washington and Pyongyang made great progress in implementing the agreements reached during the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June.

He also mentioned that Japan would receive 10 US F-35 fighter jets by the end of the year, while another six aircraft would be delivered in 2019.

In 2011, the Japanese government approved of the purchase of 42 US F-35A jets. In February, media reported that Japan might buy around 25 additional jets from the United States at about $100 million each.