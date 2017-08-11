‘Abductor’ boy sent to Apna Ghar

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The teenage boy, who was detained for allegedly abducting a 22-year-old woman from Canacona, has been sent to Apna Ghar, Merces.

Giving details of the abduction and the subsequent molestation bid, police inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai of the Canacona police station said the woman, who works in a firm, came to the Canacona bus stand on Wednesday evening from her workplace to board a bus. When the bus came and when the woman was getting into it teenage boy known to her pulled her out of the bus. He forcibly made her sit on his scooter and scooted towards Agonda.

The boy took the woman to an isolated place and tried to molest her. The terrified woman shouted for help. She tried to release herself from the grip of the accused, bit his hands and escaped from the scene. When the woman reached the main road she came across a passer-by known to her. The man dropped her to Canacona.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Canacona police, which registered the offence.

The boy was detained and has been sent to Apna Ghar, Merces.

The police have recorded the girl’s statement.

Further investigation is in progress.