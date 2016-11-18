Abana School LLP: Preschool with a difference

Maria Fernandes | NT Kuriocity

To usher in waves of change, Abana School LLP, a pre-school with a difference will be launched in Dona Paula. “The school is an endeavour to provide the right environment and tools for children in the early years of their lives, and make a positive contribution to society by moulding young hands, heads and hearts,” says director of the school, Popsie Ebenezer.

The school’s vision is based on the fact that every child is unique and the early years are the period of maximum brain development. “Keeping in mind the fact that each child is different and develops at a different pace, and that maximum brain development occurs in all children between two and six years of age, we will facilitate learning accordingly. We will provide individually and develop mentally appropriate materials and a warm, safe and nurturing environment so that each child blossoms to their full capacity in their own time.”

Citing the school’s exclusive features, Ebenezer says: “The school is child-centred rather than revolving around the convenience or schedule of the teacher. At Abana we provide an individual curriculum for each child. The activities for the major part will be based on the child’s ability, interest and pace of learning. Mixed age grouping is provided wherein all children within the school work alongside each other, in the same environment. This helps develop confidence in older children, motivation in younger ones and social skills in all. Another important feature is providing experiential learning – through self-learning and self-correcting materials that they work with.”

The school strives to provide the right tools and a beneficial environment to enable maximum growth and all round development in every child. “This will be done by using scientifically designed materials, a mix of the best in early education policies, passionate staff and ongoing assessments aimed at checking and promoting appropriate development in cognitive, language, physical, personality and creative areas,” says Ebenezer. The role of the teacher in the school will be that of a facilitator only as and when required. “This requires a lot of planning and we are happy to have achieved that through meticulous preparations.”

Expounding on the specially designed scientific materials she says: “For children work is play and play is work. The materials are self-learning and self-correcting didactic so children learn even while trying to play independently. The materials are designed to subtly teach concepts. This kind of learning also follows basic maxims of learning like simple to complex, known to unknown and concrete to abstract.”

The school will accept students around the year and is all set to welcome the initial batch of students in less than a week’s time. For details call 8007860872/ 7218234128 or email enquiry@abanaschool.com.