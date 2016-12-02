AAP urges Goans to consider 2017 polls as ‘final war’ against BJP

CHINCHINIM: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharati on Wednesday challenged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to carry out an audit of the wealth owned by all elected representatives prior to being elected if the Union government was serious about getting rid of black money.

Calling upon the people of Goa to support the party to come to power in the state, he said the situation is like a ‘final war’, ‘now or never.’ Further speaking at a public rally in Chinchinim, he said the people of Goa will create history fighting giants like the BJP and Congress and alleged that the BJP government failed to keep its electoral promises. He said the AAP believes that the manifesto is a contractual responsibility before the electorate.

In his address, Dr Oscar Rebello said that while corruption has to be defeated, the BJP cannot fight the war against corruption when the same old people keep coming back. He said unlike other parties there is no high command in AAP and that all stakeholders will be a part of the government if it comes to power and no work will be done without taking any stakeholder into consideration. He noted that the only wealth the party has is the support of the people. He called upon Goans, irrespective of caste and party line, to unite against corruption.

AAP Velim candidate Cruz Silva said an election is not just an election but a revolution and a second opinion poll. He said many parties have come and gone but the system has not changed and “the AAP is here to change the system in which we are living.”

He said development in Velim constituency has been caught in ‘crossfire’ and the best example is the Chinchinim market-cum-panchayat ghar complex which is yet to see the light of the day.

He appealed to the people not to allow split of votes “as it is only the AAP that can defeat the BJP while the Congress has no future” and assured that AAP will preserve Goan identity by protecting Konkani as the official language.