AAP to prepare manifestos for youths, state and constituencies

PANAJI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will prepare three types of manifestos – one for the state, one for youths and other at all constituency level, which the party claimed will act as a ready reference for its representatives to focus on the problem areas.

Stating that AAP has succeeded in its Goa dialogue initiative, party secretary and candidate for the forthcoming election Valmiki Naik said that about 120 meetings were held in all 40 constituencies, engaging people in preparing the blueprint of the election manifesto constituency wise.

“Garbage menace, unsafe roads and pathetic public transport system are the main problems in most of the areas. Apart from it, there are issues like poor healthcare services and rising corruption,” Naik said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the AAP leader said instead of making high promises that cannot be kept, they would come up with solutions to existing problems which other governments have failed to provide.

The AAP leaders interacted with the locals and in particular the youths constituency-wise to take their suggestions for designing manifesto of the party.

The party ‘Goa dialogue’ evoked good response from the locals.

The party received feedback from the electorate about their problems and aspirations.

“We are also preparing separate manifesto for the youths and for which we have created a website seeking suggestions from the students about the education standard in the state. Most of them demanded to bring change in policy regarding the education, to raise the standard of education,” he said.

When question about contesting the election, Oscar Rebello replied in the negative, emphasizing that he has to devote proper time to his family and his profession.

“I will not contest the election but I will be giving time and energy to the party. It is very difficult and tough to become MLA in the party and people who have joined the party have to work fulltime giving up their family and wealth for the good of state,” he added.

“Elvis Gomes is welcome in the AAP, if he wishes to join the party,”said Naik when asked about Gomes, who took voluntary retirement from the government services.