AAP says it will transform Goa

Making Goa a corruption-free state is the top priority of Aam Aadmi Party. AAP’s state convenor Elvis Gomes speaking to Shoaib Shaikh promises the state to revive Goa’s economy and create employment opportunities for the youth

Q: What will be the most important agenda on the manifesto of AAP in Goa?

Making Goa a corruption-free state is the top priority for AAP in Goa. Creating 50,000 new jobs for our youth, transforming public healthcare and education, and bringing a horticultural revolution to Goa for self-sufficiency are also important parts of our manifesto.

Q: How will you make Goa a zero-corruption state?

Before the 2012 elections, Manohar Parrikar used to go about quoting the Shah Commission report promising to jail corrupt Congress ministers when BJP would come to power. Not only did he fail to hold anyone accountable, but the BJP government itself has indulged in large-scale corruption. AAP government will ensure prosecution and conviction of all those politicians from BJP and Congress who have looted the state. We will set a strong precedent for all times to come. The Lokayukta also needs to be strengthened. The selection process of the Lokayukta needs to be made more independent and transparent. Whistleblower protection is another important legislation which we will introduce to protect those who stand up against corruption.

Q: Employment generation has been considered as a major issue for the youth in this election. What they can expect from the AAP?

I urge all youth to go through AAP’s youth manifesto. AAP recognises the serious problem in Goa of lack of serious employment opportunities for the youth. We are confident of creating 50,000 new jobs over the next five years.

To encourage self-employment, we will offer young entrepreneurs loans of up to Rs 50 lakh. We will set up two incubation centres with funding of at least Rs 2 crore. Single-window clearances along with tax holidays will be provided to companies to set up eco-friendly operations in Goa. We have given it a lot of thought, and have come up with many such schemes to generate employment in Goa. There is immense potential for the Goan economy, if the right government is in power.

Q: Goa’s economy is said to be at its worst. How will you revive the economy?

Mining had been the backbone of Goa’s economy, and after the mining ban there has been chaos. Demonetisation has further wrecked tourism, which has already been suffering over the past few years. Goa’s massive potential for tourism has been frittered away by successive regimes by promoting a ‘sin city’ image of Goa by encouraging drugs, prostitution and gambling. AAP envisions clean tourism in Goa, which will attract a wide range of tourists. We will also restart mining in the state, and ensure that it is sustainable and ethical. As I mentioned earlier, we will launch several schemes to tap into Goa’s entrepreneurial spirit. We will also repeal the amendment to the Tenancy Act made by the BJP government. All cases will be shifted to the mamlatdar offices. Along with this, other steps will be taken to give a boost to Goan agriculture. Goa’s dependence on other states for fruits and vegetables will be a thing of the past. The economy is a complex subject, but I am confident that when the AAP government successfully takes all these steps, Goa’s economy will boom.

Q: Your manifestos have promised various doles and schemes. From where will the revenue generation happen to sustain the expenditures?

As AAP’s Delhi government has demonstrated, there is never a dearth of money available with the government. The Delhi government has completed five major infrastructure projects and has saved over Rs 150 crore since there has been zero corruption. On the other hand, the Mandove bridge cost has already escalated to more than double the earlier estimate. If Goa had an honest government, there would have been no cost overruns in any projects, and the government would have enough and more money to spend on social welfare schemes. The Delhi Jal Board began supplying water up to 20,000 litres per month free per household. Contrary to popular perception, the DJB increased its revenue by Rs 178 crore. This was possible only because an honest government had put an end to corruption. Social welfare is the duty of the state and AAP will implement all the schemes and yet ensure a surplus budget.

Q: How important is Arvind Kejriwal’s persona to the AAP’s campaign in Goa?

Arvind Kejriwal is the national convener and the face of the Aam Aadmi Party. He has spent many days in Goa over the last few months, and has given a fillip to the campaign each time he has canvassed in Goa. Our rally in Mapusa which he addressed on January 8 has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum. No one expected Kejriwal to draw such crowds in North Goa, but yet his rally was the biggest rally held at the Mapusa taxi stand in many years. Without doubt, Arvind Kejriwal’s personal charisma, credibility and integrity are an important part of our campaign.