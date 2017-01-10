AAP rides on high hopes

SHOAIB SHAIKH | NT Staff Reporter

PANAJI : The Aam Aadmi Party in its maiden attempt at the state assembly elections hopes to benefit on the anti-incumbency against the BJP which has been accused of pushing the state’s economy into a debt trap.

AAP leaders are optimistic about making a clear victory in at least 50 per cent of the constituencies, which include the Cuncolim seat where the party has nominated former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes and projected him as their chief ministerial candidate.

The party leaders stated, “Elvis Gomes will have an easy way as the sitting BJP MLA Rajan Naik has not performed during his tenure and the people of the constituency are aware of the clean image of Gomes, who had been one of the efficient civil service officers in the state.” The AAP focusing on the anti-corruption plank, which has been its foundational agenda of politics in the country, expects a positive response to their call to send back home the politicians of the BJP and the Congress.

AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at a recent rally in Mapusa asserted that the party will sweep two-thirds of the seats in the state. The party cadre are confident that 20 seats will come its way due to the efforts that the volunteers have put in the last six months.

A senior AAP leader said, “We hope to have an easy win in Cuncolim, Velim, Benaulim, Nuvem, Sanguem, Quepem, Cortalim, Dabolim, Mormugao, Santa Cruz, St Andre, Taleigao, Panaji, Saligao, Aldona, Mandrem, Sankhali, Mayem and Shiroda constituencies.”

While Cuncolim could be the only constituency where the AAP could have a better result in its kitty, other constituencies are not an easy win for the party.

The AAP can rely upon the votes of the minorities as well as the anti-incumbency to make inroads into the constituency, which has not seen much development during the BJP rule.

In addition, the other parties are yet to nominate any strong and experienced face to contest against the clean image portrayed by Gomes.

With a four-cornered contest in Panaji, Valmiki Naik will face a tough fight.

“Initially with Siddharth Kunkolienkar as the BJP candidate, it was not a difficult task, but the candidacy of Babush Monsserrate and now the Goa Suraksha Manch nominating Raju Sukerkar as its candidate has made the task difficult but not impossible,” said a senior AAP member.

The AAP wishes to replicate its strategies which it implemented in Delhi during the 2013 elections which threw up a hung assembly and subsequently had a clean sweep in 2015 by winning 67 of the 70 seats, creating history in the elections of Delhi.