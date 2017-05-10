AAP rebel Kapil Mishra attacked

PTI

NEW DELHI

A man claiming to be an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker Wednesday allegedly attacked Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra, who has launched a hunger strike demanding details of foreign tours of AAP leaders.

Mishra alleged that the man was associated with the Mohalla clinic programme run under Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Police have received a complaint from Mishra and are taking appropriate legal action, said DCP (North) Jatin Narwal.

Ruckus ensued at the protest site after the man, identified as Ankit Bhardwaj, allegedly attacked Mishra. Police officials and his aides caught hold of him.

In his complaint, Mishra had said that the man had arrived around 30 minutes before the incident happened. Initially, he asked Mishra, ‘Why did you do this?’ After 15-20 minutes, he came back and started shouting at Mishra and threatening to kill him.

“The guy came running, put his hands on my neck and said he would kill me. My aides caught hold of him and the police came and whisked him away,” Mishra said. Bhardwaj, while being whisked away by the police, told reporters that he attacked Mishra because “he has betrayed the party.” “Nobody has sent me here, I have come on my own. I am an AAP worker,” Bhardwaj claimed.

The AAP has said Bharadwaj has no link with it and is working for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP. The BJYM has also denied having any link with Bharadwaj.

A case has been registered for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation and police are trying to find out more details about Bhardwaj.

Police sources claimed that Mishra had asked police to be only stationed outside his residence and not near the venue of his hunger strike. He had also said that the visitors be allowed to enter his residence without any hassles. However, police personnel were stationed at the entry gate of his residence.

Mishra had recently made a startling allegation that he witnessed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepting Rs 2 crore in a dodgy transaction.

Mishra had on Tuesday alleged getting threat calls and launched a hunger strike Wednesday morning, demanding that AAP leaders disclose the details of funding for their foreign tours. He claimed that the details of the foreign trips by AAP leaders would “reveal a lot” about alleged corruption by them.