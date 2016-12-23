AAP promises Rs 5,000 a month to unemployed youth

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday, announced a restructured list of existing government schemes, primarily doubling the benefit amount of the social security schemes.

AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes addressing the media said that the party after winning the 2017 Goa Assembly elections will increase the outlays and reintroduce the social welfare schemes.

He further said “AAP will also remove the one family one scheme only clause and every eligible family member will be provided financial assistance.”

Under the proposed restructured schemes of the AAP, the mamata scheme beneficiaries will receive Rs 50,000 instead of the current Rs 25,000 and the one time financial assistance under Ladli Laxmi scheme will be doubled to Rs 2 lakh.

AAP has promised to introduce AAP Yuvak Scheme which will provide monthly allowance of Rs 5000 to all unemployed boys and girls above the age of 21 years.

The AAP has promised to provide Rs 3,000 each under the restructured Griha Aadhar and Dayanand Social Security (DSS) schemes.

The party has further promised to introduce a DSS scheme for HIV/AIDS patients, and bifurcate the DSS scheme for persons with disability into persons with less than and more than 90 percent disability, and provide monthly assistance of Rs 3000, Rs 3500 and Rs 10,000

respectively.

Stating that the AAP government would fix the leakages to generate revenue, the former bureaucrat said “There are a lot of leakages and we can generate revenue by plugging these leakages.”

Responding to the summons issued to him by the anti-corruption branch of the Directorate of Vigilance, Gomes said “The notifications for acquisition of land were issued two clear months before I could take over as the head of the department. I had petitioned the High Court and the court has said that no charges can be leveled against me without the permission of the High Court.”

Earlier this month, the High Court bench in an order dated December 14 had stated, “The statement made by the learned prosecutor on 4th August, 2016 that no coercive action will be taken against the petitioner shall continue pending the hearing of the petition. The respondent shall also not file final report on completion of investigation without taking permission of this

court.”