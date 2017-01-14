AAP manifesto sticks to BJP’s MOI stand

PANAJI: The Aam Aadmi Party has stated that the party will continue giving the grants to English medium primary schools if the party comes to power in the state.

Releasing its manifesto on Saturday, AAP’s state convenor and chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes said, “On medium of instruction, the AAP makes it clear that existing grants to schools will be continued. The AAP is committed to affordable and quality education for all. The party believes that MOI should not be decided by politicians or language protagonists who tend to divide the people of Goa.”

He further said the AAP will set up a committee of educationists to resolve the contentious issue, as the Bhaskar Nayak committee formed by the present government has been only a delaying tactic.

However, he said, “Special efforts and focus will be provided to protect and promote local languages.”

The AAP has expressed its support to the Dabolim airport over the Mopa airport whose work has begun.

He said, “The AAP government will ensure the continuation of the Dabolim airport for civilian traffic and render all assistance for the upgradation and expansion of the Dabolim airport.”

Stating that the Mopa project was a scam, Gomes said the party would stall the Mopa project pushed by the present government.

“We are questioning the kind of exercise they have done in the name of Mopa where huge land grab scam is only being seen. Because 54 lakh square metres has been acquired for a different purpose. It has nothing to do with operations of the airport,” he claimed.

When asked if the AAP will scrap the contracts of the Mopa airport, Gomes said, “If it comes to that we will see… We will go by the simple principle that fraud protects none. Even if they have bound us and there is a fraud in that, it will automatically lead to cancellation.”