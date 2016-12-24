AAP losing out on Goa aam aadmi

PANAJI: The elections to the state assembly might be atleast a few weeks away but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is a new entrant in the political scenario of the state and which is claiming to rid the state of corruption, is fast losing out on its followers due to various reasons.

In the recent times, the rebellion from within the party and subsequent en mass resignation of volunteers is a signal of all not being well within the party. The party’s rank and file in the state and in Delhi do not follow the same page of ideology, alleged former AAP leader Dr Prithviraj Amonkar.

Amonkar, who was initially announced as the AAP candidate from Siolim constituency but later dropped from the nomination list, has resigned from the party.

Amongst the first to quit AAP was Ashma Sayed, former convenor of the party’s women’s wing. She quit in November alleging that the party was a massive fraud.

Nearly 30 volunteers from Margao quit, earlier this month, protesting the selection of the candidate Royla Fernandes from Benaulim. AAP is also facing opposition for nominating former Union minister Ramakant Khalap’s daughter-in-law Shradha Khalap as its candidate from Mapusa.

AAP is facing allegations from disgruntled volunteers that the party does not follow the set norms to select the candidates and has nominated candidates, who were either corrupt politicians as elected representatives earlier or are from political families.

Joe Pereira, who quit AAP alleged that Royla Fernandes, who has been announced as Benaulim candidate, hardly got any votes from volunteers during the selection process.

Amonkar said that he lost faith in the party as the national representatives of AAP began to change their stance on various issues including stating that some persons are less corrupt when the party men claim to be anti-corruption crusaders. He said, “The broom can be used to clear the garbage but if the broom is not strong then it itself is garbage. When I had joined AAP, it was a strong broom, but now it has fallen into pieces. The party is completely controlled from Delhi.”

Amonkar further said that the crowds seen in programmes across the state are the same people. “Whether it is Marcel, Panaji, Mapusa and the same people will be seen everywhere. Whenever meetings are organised, two-three meetings are not held on the same day,” he added.

Sayed, on the other hand, while quitting the party had said, “Goan leaders and workers were only supposed to do the legwork along with the many imported volunteers, who had no connect with Goa, but were only here to further Kejriwal’s plans. All decisions were taken in Delhi.”

Meanwhile, observers are of the view that the party’s major weakness is the lack of local ground support. A ground check exposes that majority of the volunteers working for the party on door-to-door campaign, pasting of posters and banners or even shooting videos at press conferences are either from Assam, Delhi, Nagpur or Mumbai.

By announcing to launch the BJP-led government’s schemes in a new avatar, if elected, AAP has posed a question whether the party has genuine solutions to the problems claimed by the ‘aam aadmi’ of AAP.