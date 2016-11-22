AAP leaders detained, freed after demonetisation protest

IANS

NEW DELHI

More than 50 AAP leaders including Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were on Tuesday detained – and then freed – after leading a protest against demonetisation.

Denouncing the spiking of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Sisodia led hundreds of slogan-shouting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists on a march from near the Jantar Mantar monument towards Parliament.

“The demonetisation has destroyed people’s lives while it has had no effect on black money,” Sisodia addressed the gathering that also included Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Kapil Mishra and Satyendar Jain.

Several AAP members of the Delhi assembly also joined the noisy protest, carrying placards demanding the reversal of the November 8 demonetisation of the high value currency that has led to a cash chaos.

As they reached the police barricades outside the Parliament Street police station, barely one kilometre ahead of Parliament, Sisodia gave another speech hurling corruption allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the demonetisation had caused misery and deaths to the common man.

“It was claimed that demonetisation will stop terror funding. Then how did the terrorists killed in Kashmir have the new 2,000 rupee notes on them? “We were told that demonetisation will end corruption. But people are still indulging in bribery, using the new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes,” the AAP leader said.

Police said they detained over 50 AAP leaders including Sisodia, Jain, Rai and Mishra as well as many MLAs. All of them were released later.

The AAP has come out strongly against demonetisation, saying the currency spike was a scam aimed at bailing out corporate houses that had borrowed heavily from banks.