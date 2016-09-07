AAP is attempting to create a buzz: Vijai

Independent MLA of Fatorda Vijai Sardesai, who is the mentor of Goa Forward, says the AAP is aware of the fact that the spirit of revolution and sociopolitical consciousness is higher in South Goa. In an exclusive interview with The Navhind Times’ senior reporter Roque Dias, Sardesai says that Goa Forward will fight the 2017 assembly elections with a positive and progressive agenda which will appeal to Goans

Q: Senior AAP leaders – Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia – are focusing on South Goa. As the mentor of Goa Forward, how do you look at this?

At the very outset let me say that Goa Forward is a Goan political initiative for ‘Goa, of Goa and by Goans’. We are only shaping the aspirations of Goans that Goa should be ruled by a strong regional party where the final high command should be the people of Goa. As far as AAP leaders focusing on South Goa is concerned, the coincidence is accidental. They know that the spirit of revolution and sociopolitical consciousness is higher in the South, and the people are more concerned and motivated. It so happens that disillusionment with the ruling party is very high in Salcete, which has received a step-motherly treatment in the last four years of the BJP rule. It is also a fact that the BJP stands no chance here in Salcete…

Q: You have alleged that the AAP is a ‘guided missile’ which lands only in South Goa…

The AAP has very clearly entered Goa to split Goan votes to save the BJP. Otherwise, how do you justify the AAP endorsing Nitish Kumar and a ‘mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar to prevent the BJP from coming to power but not endorsing a grand alliance of Opposition in Goa? The AAP does not want to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, which simultaneously goes to polls with Goa. Why? Is it because they find Goans gullible? Look at the constituencies where the AAP is attempting to create a buzz. They tell the environmentally-conscious people of Salcete that they are for sustainable development whilst at Usgaon they promise to increase the cap on extraction of iron ore from 20 million tonne to 35-40 million tonne annually… They are also focused at vote share in Goa so that the AAP would be recognised as a national party by the ECI (Election Commission of India). Their behaviour is more like “it’s my way or the highway”. All this makes me conclude that AAP is a guided missile.

Q: Goa Forward is keen on having an alliance with other political parties including the Congress. If the alliance materialises then how seat-sharing would be done? How the alliance can benefit Goa Forward?

Goa Forward looks at an alliance for benefit of Goa and Goans. GF is primarily looking at the Congress. At the same time, GF has to take care to ensure that power does not go in the hands of tainted politicians and those who have compromised with the BJP for personal gains. Seat-sharing has to be done on basis of winnability of candidates as final outcome is most important. GF means serious business to save Goa from threats coming from the BJP.

Q: Many people, including ZP members, from both the districts have joined GF with an aim to contest elections. Will tickets be given to new faces?

Goa Forward is an attempt to replicate the successful model of ‘Fatorda Forward’ where I fielded all young, new and clean faces and got all 11 candidates in Fatorda elected in the MMC polls last year. This model appeals to young politicians and even fresh faces who intend to join the political mainstream to clean up the dirty image that politics and politicians have. Otherwise, how do you justify an international cricketer like Shadab Jakati joining a nascent regional party like GF and not other national parties including the new entrant like AAP? So GF is catching up in North and South Goa. And this motivates us to give more time to GF to take the whole state forward.

Q: Will the internal bickering in the RSS in Goa and the Imminent launch of a new party benefit GF politically?

The BJP and the RSS are at loggerheads now. The RSS attack is on Parrikar and Parsekar and not on the BJP. The RSS could be placated by changing the BJP leadership. So it is too early to predict and even consider that they are really going to be at loggerheads at poll time; but Goa Forward is not at all looking to win elections by the split of some votes but rather fight the elections with a positive and progressive agenda and manifesto that will appeal to every self-respecting Goenkar who will certainly endorse us.

Q: In the past, regional parties of the state fared badly in the elections. How Goa Forward will win over the voters in the 2017 assembly elections?

Everywhere in India there is a rebellion against the high command culture. The Congress and the BJP have seen it in the past. Even a disciplined organisation like the RSS has seen a rebellion against their Konkan prant. And 86 office-bearers of AAP’s Amritsar unit in Punjab have resigned from the party citing dictatorial behaviour of party observers coming from outside the state. In Goa, we are facing constant threats to our identity and a feeling of Goa being a colony of Delhi prevails. There cannot be a better time than now for a ‘regionalistic’ party like Goa Forward to succeed.

Q: How do you react to the pre-poll surveys conducted recently in the state which have predicted that performance of Goa Forward would not be encouraging?

One survey called itself as the ‘mood of the voter’. Let them do a survey in September-end and we will answer the challenge with the results themselves.

Q: Your critics say the Fatorda constituency should be reserved for ST. Your comment.

A few days ago, the same critics were demanding that the ticket should be given to a senior Congressman who had been a former chief minister and an MP and who is not a ST member! But If the Fatorda constituency is reserved then I would be glad to extend full support to a ST candidate. They have all stood by me and I will stand solidly by them.