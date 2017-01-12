AAP gloats over  BJP’s ‘edginess’

PANAJI : Reacting to the statement of Union minister Nitin Gadkari that the BJP would bring back a central leader of Goa to be chief minister if the party forms government, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said that it is a big victory for Goans against corrupt politics.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal twitted on his twitter handle: “BJP nervous with Elvis’ candidature. Parsekar no comparison. BJP forced to remove Parsekar. Big victory for Goans against corrupt politics.”

In Goa, AAP’s senior leader Dr Oscar Rebello told the media that the BJP is facing a terminal decline in the state of Goa. “The level of confusion in the BJP is so stunning. They were making a huge song and dance of the fact that the Aam Aadmi Party was out to defame Laxmikant Parsekar, their chief ministerial candidate. They themselves have defamed, buried and finished up with him.”

When asked if the BJP was facing a weakness, Rebello said, “It is not a weakness; to my mind it is a terminal decline.”

On the speculations as regards the withdrawal from the election race by Goa Suraksha Manch candidate for Panaji Krishnaraj ‘Raju’ Sukerkar, he said, “Whether it’s Goa Suraksha Manch, MGP, NCP, Congress or Goa Forward, they have already started changing colours before the first vote is cast. One can well imagine what will happen after the vote is cast. For the people of Goa there is only one logical solution, that is the Aam Aadmi Party which is not going to flinch come what may.”

The AAP has announced that the party will not contest in the Priol constituency and support the Independent candidate Govind Gaude.

AAP’s Panaji candidate Valmiki Naik informed that “AAP has taken a decision not to field a candidate in Priol constituency and we will support Govind Gaude. He has a good image and has the people’s support and in such a situation we will do everything to defeat a corrupt politician Deepak Dhavalikar.”