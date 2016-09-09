AAP cannot be an alternative for people in state: Congress

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi running into trouble over its MLAs being accused of serious crimes, the Congress party said that the AAP cannot be an alternative for the people in Goa.

Addressing the media, Congress legislators Vishwajeet Rane and Aleixo Regionaldo Lourenco said that the party, whose 12 MLAs have been accused of serious crimes within a span of one year, should be exposed of its darker side.

Rane said, “Just because one wears a topi (cap) doesn’t make him swachch, and cleanliness cannot be brought just by taking brooms. If this kind of people come to politics, we wonder what kind of Delhi model do they want to replicate in Goa.”

He further said that though people of Goa may initially get attracted to the new outfit but the Congress party will create awareness amongst the masses about the ugly side of the AAP governance in Delhi.

Accusing the AAP of working to support the BJP, he said that the party is working in minority- dominated constituencies to split the Congress votes and benefit the BJP.

Reginaldo said that the Congress party has immensely contributed to the state, including gaining statehood.

“There was a false perception created by the BJP during 2012, due to which the party lost in 2012,” he added.

Setting aside the rumours of falling apart from the Congress party, the Valpoi MLA said, “I am a Congressman though I may have differences over the functioning of the party. Sattari Yuva Morcha is an aspiration of the youth and not a political outfit. I am not joining any other political party.”

Indicating that the senior Rane and Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane may not contest the 2017 elections, he said, “From our family may be only one person may contest the elections.”

However, he added that the constituencies of Poriem and Valpoi would be the constituencies from where the father-son duo will contest, which they represent currently.

Responding to a question on alliance, he said, “I have given my suggestions, however, the final decision has to be taken by the party. As far as the alliance is considered, we have made our suggestions and the party high command will take the decision alongwith the senior leaders of the party.”

Reginaldo, taking a dig at the government for the constant price rise, said that the BJP which is considered as the party of the religious people, has even cheated the gods.

“People are facing the worst times even to celebrate the most awaited Ganesh festival. The cost of the decorations themselves has gone up to double the amount leave aside the prices of the commodities required for celebrations,” he aded.