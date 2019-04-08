AAP candidate vows to ‘bring’ development

Mapusa: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that it’s high time that people of Mapusa consider what they gained by electing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mapusa for the last 20 years and how much Mapusa has been developed.

Addressing media persons in presence of Pradip Padgaonkar, North Goa candidate, Mapusa candidate Shekhar Naik, Pradip Ghadi Amonkar, Nikhil Haldankar and others, AAP leader Valmiki Naik said that AAP candidate Shekhar Naik will work for development of Mapusa.

Speaking further, Naik said, “Congress does not have any leader and has imported a BJP man. Now people of Mapusa have an alternative against both parties in form of Shekhar Naik who is a Mapusekar and has been working in the interest of Mapusa.”

AAP’s Mapusa candidate Shekhar Naik said, “We have started campaigning in Mapusa and are getting good response as people are welcoming me. Being a Mapusekar, I have been raising various issues using social media and getting them resolved.”

He also claimed, “Supporters of Congress with whom I am in touch with have told me that they are very disappointed with the decision of inducting Kandolkar into the party.”

“Lot of Congress supporters, who are disgruntled with the induction of Kandolkar, have assured to support me as I am only credible option against the BJP,” added Naik.

Naik also said, “My priority is to decongest, have parking facility, Mapusa bus stand besides market and other issues will be resolved. I shall not contest election again if I fail to deliver after being

elected.”