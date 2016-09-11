AAP assures to set up ward-level clinics in Goa

VASCO: Stating that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will start declaring its candidates for the forthcoming 2017 Goa assembly election in ten days’ time, Delhi minister Satyendra Jain Sunday said that AAP would set up ward-level clinics in Goa if the party comes to power in the state.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi’s Minister for Public Works Department, Health and Home Jain also assured to resolve the issues of slum dwellers in the state and said that AAP would create history in Goa by winning 35 seats.

Jain was speaking to media after listening to grievances of the slum dwellers of Birla and Zuarinagar in Mormugao taluka. He was accompanied by Zilla Panchayat member Nelly Rodrigues and AAP volunteers and workers from Mormugao. Stating that AAP will defeat BJP in Goa, Jain said that the party will start declaring its candidates for the Goa assembly polls in ten days. “AAP has concentrated on resolving slum dwellers’ issues related to basic necessities like water, power, sewerage connectivity, health problems and several other issues,” said Jain adding that the slum dwellers also face the problem of housing.

Jain arrived in Goa on Saturday afternoon. He is on a three-day visit to the state. On his arrival at the Dabolim airport around 1.30 pm, he was welcomed by AAP workers from Mormugao.

“I will share my experience with AAP leaders and volunteers in Goa and try to bring the role model of Delhi in Goa,” said Jain. He said that Goa presently faces many problems related to health, housing, education etc and added that he would discuss such issues with the party leaders and volunteers during his three-day stay in the state and try to resolve them. “The health policy of the Delhi government is being imbibed by USA and the same will be replicated in Goa,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nelly Rodrigues stated that she has not yet decided to join AAP, but that she will take a decision based on the views of her supporters.