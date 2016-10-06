AAP announces second list of candidates

PANAJI: The Aam Admi Party (AAP), on Thursday, announced its second list of seven candidates for the 2017 assembly elections.

Informing about the candidates, party leader Rupesh Shinkre said, “In keeping with the promise to field candidates of good character and corruption-free track record to change the politics in Goa, the Aam Admi Party’s political affairs committee chaired by national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrival has declared the second list of seven candidates for the 2017 Goa assembly election.”

The seven constituencies include Benaulim, Cortalim, Marcaim, Mandrem, Poriem, Siolim and Mormugao. Shinkre informed that 37-year-old architect Royla Clarina Fernandes will contest from Benaulim and traditional fishermen’s leader Olencio Dananjay John Simoes will be contesting from the Cortalim constituency.

Secretary of Konkani Bhasha Mandal Surel Datta Tilve will contest from Marcaim and 53-year-old teacher Devendra Prabhu Parsekar Desai, who was earlier with the MGP, will contest from Mandrem constituency, he added.

While, Sitaram Gauns the former president of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha, will contest from the Poriem constituency, 43-year-old practitioner of alternative medicine Dr Prithvi Amonkar will contest from the Siolim constituency and former MLA and businessman Giovanni Karl Vaz will contest from the Mormugao constituency.