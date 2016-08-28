Aam Aadmi Party holds ‘dialogue’ with Raia locals

MARGAO: A primary health centre, systematic disposal of MMC’s Sonsoddo waste, conservation of village greenery with focus on agriculture, and check on land sale were some of the demands placed by the hundred-odd villagers of Raia at Goa and Raia village dialogue organised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday evening.

The locals raised concern over issues like casino, special status, drug menace, corruption, and employment to locals.

AAP’s Curtorim constituency coordinator Sydney Baracho said they are holding village-level dialogues to know the grassroots-level problems of the people.

“Suggestions will help us prepare a genuine agenda for the people when we come to contest the election,” said Baracho, after the over one hour-long dialogue. The local (Curtorim constituency) leaders of AAP- Roque Mascarenhas, Francis Fernandes, and Edwin Fernandes had a tough time in explaining to the villagers the party’s stand on various issues.

People wanted to know whether the AAP would support the Konkani language issue, the MOI issue, and the demand for special status for Goa if it came to power.

Serafin Cota, APP’s state committee member, said that special status issue will certainly be there in the agenda and that AAP will fight for it.

Addressing the people, Roque Mascarenhas, Curtorim village co-ordinator of AAP, appealed to the people not to vote for Congress this time and waste their votes.

“Please think of the future of your children and vote,” he pleaded. Others who spoke on the occasion before the start of the dialogue included Serafin Cota (Benaulim), Edwin Fernandes, Rashid Souza (both from Raia) and Venzy Viegas (Carmona).