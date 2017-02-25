AAI turns down Navy request to curtail flights in summer

VASCO: The Indian Naval authorities have requested the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to curtail the movement of flights during the summer season.

As per available information from highly placed sources, the Naval authorities had requested the AAI to curtail movement of flights during the summer season between 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm with 15 flights.

The source disclosed that AAI has turned down the request of the Indian Navy to reduce the frequency of flights at Goa airport from April onwards when the summer schedule comes into force.

“We have not agreed to the proposal or the request made by the Indian Naval authorities to curtail the number of flights”, stated a senior official in AAI. He however disclosed that AAI will continue to maintain the number of scheduled flights that have booked their slots in advance.

The flights landing and take off operation at Dabolim airport is monitored by the Indian Naval authorities from the INS Hansa base. The Indian Navy is conducting a routine sortie of its flights from this facility.