Aadhar-enabled attendance system for Secretariat staff

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In order to bring in discipline among the employees and increase productivity and efficiency of the Secretariat staff, the state administration has initiated the process of implementing Aadhar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS).

The system is an attendance system with real-time monitoring, which will keep a daily record of the ‘in-time’ and ‘out-time’ of the over 550 government employees working in the state Secretariat at Porvorim.

After launching the system for its employees in September 2014, the central government has decided to extend the AEBAS to the state governments and accordingly, the Union Ministry of Communication and Information Technology sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of Goa government in January 2016.

Official sources in the Secretariat told this daily that the state administration has already taken up the proposal of implementing AEBAS for the Secretariat staff, and the system will be implemented by April-end.

At present, there are four biometric attendance devices installed in the Secretariat, but they do not have the Aadhar-enabled software. Many employees told this reporter that since there are only a few biometric attendance devices, which are at the entrance of the ground floor, there is always a rush for punching in the morning and evening. According to the proposal prepared by the General Administration Department (GAD), it will procure 35 fingerprint devices, five tablet-based devices and three Wi-Fi external devices, which will cost around Rs 4.46 lakh. The devices will be installed on all floors of the Secretariat building in order to avoid rush at one place. Under the system, the staff can punch on the tablet-based devices on the floor or can mark their attendance on fingerprint devices, which will be attached to computer desktop in concerned offices.

The GAD has already begun the process of registration of employees under which so far 314 staff have registered themselves under the system. All details of an employee are being recorded. “Once the employee applies for registration, the proposed system would enable an employee to register attendance by simply presenting his/her biometric (finger print/Iris). This event will be authenticated online after one-to-one match with the biometric attributes stored in the UIDAI database against the employee’s Aadhar number for implementing this project,” an official said, adding that the department has already worked out road map and defined the role and responsibility of the GAD, the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT) and National Informatics Centre (NIC).

He said that this will not only help the staff in having easy accessibility for registering their ‘in-time’ and ‘out-time’ attendance, but also bring in discipline among the employees. The system also intends to increase the presence time of employees in the office, as there are complaints from the public about the non-availability of staff on many occasions.

So far, only two departments of Goa government – the department of IT and the department of civil supplies and consumer affairs – have registered their staff under AEBAS. However, the devices of the concerned departments are still found to be inactive.

The government intends to implement this system in a phased manner, primarily focussing on Secretariat staff followed by all state departments, district offices and finally sub-offices located at taluka level. As per the proposal, the GAD will monitor the system whereas DoIT will finalise specification of AEBAS in consultation with NIC and finalise rate contract of devices. Besides, it will impart training to staff for implementation. NIC is the nodal department for AEBAS software, which will impart training to technical nodal officers of the departments.

“The process of registering employees will be completed by the next week. After that, the department will float tender for AEBAS devices and will procure the devices once agency is finalised,” an official said, adding that once this system is put in place, the staff will also be able to apply for leave online.

According to information, the cost of a fingerprint device is around Rs 2,500 and that of a tablet-based device is around Rs 9,800 whereas a Wi-Fi external device costs Rs 75,000.