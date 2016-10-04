Aadhaar card must for LPG subsidy after November 

NEW DELHI: The government has made Aadhaar card mandatory for availing cooking gas subsidies but has given two months grace period for citizens to get the unique identification number.

The government currently gives 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates per household in a year. The subsidy on every cylinder is transferred in advance directly into bank accounts of individuals, who then buy the cooking fuel at market rates.

“Individual desirous of availing LPG subsidies are hereby required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar or undergo Aadhaar authentication,” an oil ministry order said.

For those not yet having Aadhaar card, it gave time till November 30, 2016 to make application for enrolment for the unique identification number.

Oil marketing companies have been asked to facilitate enrolments.

Till the time Aadhaar card is assigned, LPG subsidy would be transferred based on bank photo passbook and Aadhaar enrolment ID slip or his voter ID card or ration card or kisan photo passbook or passport of driver licence along with copy of request for Aadhaar enrolment.

Also, an undertaking in a set format has to be given that the individual is not availing LPG subsidy under some other consumer number of an oil marketing company, the order said.

“This notification shall take effect immediately in all states except Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu & Kashmir,” the order said.

The ministry said use of Aadhaar card as identifier for delivery of services/benefits/subsidies simplifies the government delivery processes, bring in transparency and efficiency, and enables beneficiaries to get their entitlements directly to them.

“Aadhaar obviates the need for producing multiple documents to prove one’s identity,” it said, adding the provisions of the Aadhaar Act and Regulations under the Act came into effect from September 14, 2016.

As LPG subsidy is an expenditure incurred from Consolidated Fund of India, the ministry said it is notifying use of Aadhaar card as mandatory requirement for availing of the benefit.