By Tensing Rodrigues*

This is what an acquaintance wrote to me some days back. “I invested in a life insurance policy seven years back. I paid premiums regularly. However, some time back I found that the value of my balance in the policy is far below what I have paid as premium during the seven years. Someone advised me to surrender the policy and take the money back. But the people at the insurance company office advised me not to do that; it would be better to stop paying the premiums and leave the policy intact. Now, they are advising me that it will be better to resume paying the premiums as I will be entitled to bonus, etc. I do not know what to do.”

Well, she is not the only one to find herself in this situation. Many, many, investors in life insurance of different companies are in a similar predicament. The root of the problem lies in ‘investing’ in a life insurance policy. That is definitely a wrong move. It is, if you would permit me to use that analogy like investing in a boat to commute from Margao to Panjim. I suppose you can travel from Margao to Panjim in a boat, somehow. But obviously it is pretty stupid to do that.

Insurance is not investment. Its sole purpose is protection against financial distress in case of an unfortunate event like the death or serious illness of the bread earner. But often some life insurance policies look like investment and that is why they get sold as investment. These are called the Endowment Policies. What you have been sold is a ULIP Endowment Policy. There are others, which are called traditional or conventional endowment policies. Both look like investment, though they differ in some essential features. At this point we are not interested in those differences only the fact that they are essentially insurance, not investment. Let us also skip the discussion on why they look like investment and what purpose they serve.

Let us get to her predicament at the moment. She has three options. One, continue paying the premiums and keep the policy active. Two, stop paying the premium but keep the policy active. And, three, surrender the policy and take what she gets.

If she continues paying the premiums and keep the policy active she will enjoy the protection and be entitled for the maturity benefit exactly as envisaged in the original plan. But she runs the risk of incurring a big loss if the fund value of the policy falls below what she has invested which is very likely. In the case of an adverse event – death or sickness – her nominee will get the higher of the two the sum assured or the fund value.

If she takes the second option, and keeps the policy running but pays no additional premiums (that is make the policy paid up) she will still get the protection. But the maturity value will be lower – since she has paid fewer premiums. What happens in this case is the mortality and other charges will be paid out from the fund value, since she is not paying the premiums. So the fund value will get eroded very fast. With poor returns on the investment of the fund value she may be left with hardly anything.

The third option is to surrender the policy and take what she gets. She may be taking a big hit this way. First of all she will lose the protection. But the big question is, does she want the protection? Since she had ‘invested’ in the policy it looks like that she was not looking for any protection, that her sole purpose was investment for returns. So losing the protection is inconsequential. It looks likely that she will get far less than what she has paid as premiums, even after taking away some part of the premiums as mortality charges. That is the crux of the question. Should she choose to lose straight away instead of carrying on with the hope that someday, somehow the things will improve?

My personal choice would be to get out immediately and invest the surrender value in a proper investment. That way I will have a better chance of making good what I have lost and better control on what is happening.

*The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com