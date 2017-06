A water tanker travelling from Ribandar to Panaji went off the causeway and landed into the river while attempting to avoid a two-wheeler from crashing into it. The two-wheeler was learnt to be overtaking a vehicle even after seeing the oncoming tanker

A water tanker A water tanker travelling from Ribandar to Panaji went off the causeway and landed into the river while attempting to avoid a two-wheeler from crashing into it. The two-wheeler was learnt to be overtaking a vehicle even after seeing the oncoming tanker Please like & share: front