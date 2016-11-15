A walk in the woods

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Forest Department of Goa celebrated the first edition of Bird Festival of Goa which was held from November 11 to November 13. On the occasion, talks, lectures and nature and bird watching trails were organised for the participants at Bondla, Mollem, Chorao and Carambolim.

Nature and bird watching trails were enthralling to those who experienced it. The tweets and chirps of colourful birds amid the green forests gave a serenity and soulfulness to the person.

For these three-days the bird watching trails were organised at Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary on November 11; on November 12 at Bhagwan Mahavir National Park, Mollem and on November 13 at Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary and at Carambolim

Trails were organised at three different routes within a spot. All were led by the volunteers of Goa Bird Conservation Network (GBCN) experts in bird spotting. They guided the participants giving them information about the names and calls of various birds. They even mimicked the sound to attract the bird closer. This led the delegates to either view them through the binoculars or capture them on photographs, scanning for information in bird books.

Some of the birds spotted at Bondla Wild Life Sanctuary were Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher, Green Sandpiper, Jungle Crow, Orange-headed Thrush, and Black Bird. While, the birds spotted at Bhagwan Mahavir National Park, Mollem included the White-bellied Woodpecker, White-throated Kingfisher, Forest Wagtail, Bronzed Drongo, Ashy Drongo and Starling. Apart from these, the chirps of birds like Malabar Trogon, Orange Minivet, Malabar Parakeets, Black-capped pygmy Woodpecker, White-rumped Shama, Malabar trogon were heard in the heavily forested areas.

Committee member of Goa Bird Conservation Network (GBCN), Pankaj Lad who has led many such trails commemorated the efforts of the forest department in organizing this Festival. He says, “It is the first time that Forest Department has hosted this festival. They have tried to add multiple activities in the three- day festival.”

Speaking about GBCN he says: “Most important is that this Festival created a lot of awareness about GBCN. We reached out to a wide range of people, local as well as the delegates outside the state.”

President of GBCN, Parag Rangnekar states: “Such kinds of Festivals helps in interactions with various experts from outside the state. We get to meet more people and gain more knowledge about various aspects of birds. I think it should be a regular feature in Goa.”He further adds that delegates are more interested in nature and bird watching trails. “Maybe next time we can modify the schedule in such a way that entire morning session is dedicated to bird watching trails. There are locals that are associated with GBCN, who know the kinds of species found at various spots. This can help the delegate to minimise their time in finding out the type of bird they spotted. I wish there was a better turnout, but the delegates are enthusiastic about the event,” says Parag.

Talks and lectures on bird related topics were delivered by specialists. There was a cultural program of Goan folk dance organised.