A tribute to Dalgado

Dalgado Konknni Akademi (DKA) celebrated the 164th birthday of Sebastiao Rudolfo Dalgado at the Art and Culture multipurpose hall, Panaji.

Dalgado Konknni Akademi was instituted with the aim of promoting Konkani in the roman script and was named after Sebastiao Rudolfo Dalgado.

The day is celebrated annually at different venues.

Chief guest at the event was former president of DKA, Premanand Lotlikar. In his address, he urged the Akademi to wholly support and encourage Konkani writers in the state and to work towards strengthening the roman script.

Along with Lotlikar, on the dais were president of DKA, Tomazinho Cardozo; secretary of DKA, Vincy Quadros; treasurer of DKA, Celso Fernandes; professor at St Xavier’s College, Fr Luis Xavier Gomes along with writers, Cirilo Fernandes and Joyce de Souza.

A special talk was arranged to convey to the people the importance of Dalgado Day and shed light on the written work of Dalgado. Fr Luis Xavier Gomes delivered the talk ‘Monsignor Sebastiao Rudolfo Dalgado and Konkani’. He lamented that Dalgado’s contribution to the language seems to have been forgotten in the recent years and appreciated that DKA celebrate this day to ensure his memories and works are made known to the future generations of Goa.

On the occasion, DKA released ‘Conductor Pil’luk Mar’ and ‘Mhojea Bannavlechim Adlim Kazaram’ written by Konkani poet, Cirilo Fernandes and a book on short stories ‘Nateancho Sonvsar’ written by Joyce de Souza.

Cardozo congratulated the writers and encouraged the gathering to continue writing and enhance the quality of Konkani literature in the roman script.