A space for ‘kidpreneurs’ of Goa

The second edition of The Kidpreneur Market, a pop-up market featuring young entrepreneurs, makers and innovators will be held on December 8. NT BUZZ finds more

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT KURIOCITY

The Kidpreneur Market is where children and youngsters come together to become entrepreneurs, makers, designers and innovators for a day. The project was started by ‘The Other School-After-School Activities’, Siolim in 2017 for children of all ages.

The market is all about taking education outside the classroom, and letting kids learn by living their textbook lessons in real life. Co-founder of The Other School, Antonette Mascarenhas says: “From basic mental math skills like addition, subtraction, profit and loss; to complex economic concepts like elasticity of demand and differential pricing, there is something to learn for all ages – figuring out how to sell their products to an unknown audience, it also teaches them skills like communication, public speaking and marketing.” She adds that last year children as young as five had participated and were sold out in two hours.

Speaking about the purpose for having the Kidpreneur Market, Mascarenhas says that by the time today’s children graduate, the employment market would have changed drastically. “Their biggest skills then will be innovation, self-reliance and creative problem-solving. And that foundation is what we are building by projects like the Kidpreneur Market. So it’s their first step to a start-up,” she says.

The only criterion to participate is that children make/design their product themselves, with parental supervision if needed. The market will also feature regular vendors who deal in children-related products. There is also a food court and lots of games to win prizes. Aparna Patrao who is also the co-founder of The Other School says that it’s going to be an absolute carnival.

(The last date to register is November 20, 2018. To book a stall at The Kidpreneur Market, call 8806852257 or 9923499197.)