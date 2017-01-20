A short walk, a little sunshine… in a 9 to 9 job, here’s how to stay healthy

ANI New Delhi

Making tiny changes in our day-to-day functions will go a long way in maintaining our mental and physical wellbeing, especially if we work for more than 12 hours a day.

Here are a few tips to stay healthy and have a successful career

Walk the talk: Make walking a part of your routine. Walk everywhere, walk while you take a call, park your car a few meters away from your office, take the stairs instead of the elevator, get off the bus one stop before your scheduled stop and walk the last leg. Don’t make the ‘I don’t have time to exercise’ excuse again.

Get some sunshine: Go bask in the sun, let sunlight fall on your exposed skin. We are designed to get Vitamin D from the sun, our bodies absorb the sun’s energy and make Vitamin D. Getting some sunshine helps you stay active and happy the whole day.

Eat a fruit: An apple a day keeps the doctor away! We all learnt that back in kindergarten. It’s time to practise what was taught to us. Fruits have wonderful vitamins and minerals; eat at least one fruit per day. Follow one colour a day norm, for example, if you choose to eat food that is green then eat a green apple, same applies for other colours.

Kick the butt: Smoking does not do you any good. We have heard so much about the harmful effects of smoking and the carcinogens that come packed in cigarettes, but we still make excuses for smoking. The best time to quit smoking was yesterday, the second best time is right now.

Be a water baby: Drink adequate water. Water is an elixir for good health, skin and hair. It is much better for your hair and skin than expensive products. Drink enough water every day and it will even help you shed those extra kilos as well.

Be a child and beat stress: Do at least one child like activity every day. Jump around, make a boat, sing in the shower, hop, skip, and jump. Do something that the ‘adult’ you would never do. Beat stress the smart way, watch and learn from a child.

Sleep well: Sleep is underrated; getting an adequate amount of sleep is the key to maintaining health. Try and squeeze in at least eight hours of sleep in between your busy schedule. The more you sleep, the more productive you will be.

(HT Media)

