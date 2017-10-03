A scout for the modelling world

With over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, general manager of Elite Model Look, Alexandra Parolini in conversation with NT BUZZ gives an insight into how the industry is functioning today and what parameters models need to consider in order to carve a niche for themselves

VENITA GOMES|NT BUZZ

As important as it is for models to fulfil requirements such as weight, height and looks when it comes to walking the ramp, there is more. General manager of Elite Model Look, Alexandra Parolini who has served as global marketing and business projects director for the Elite World Group feels that besides physical appearance models need to have a strong character and personality that distinguishes them from the rest.

Models need to have a unique personality and character. “Through boot camps, training and mentorship one can identify who could possibly be the desired candidate. At boot camp models are trained to walk the ramp; face the camera and the audience which helps in their personality development,” says Alexandra. Stating that such training is quite necessary for models as it helps them make their own identity in the industry and also proves quite beneficial for the company they associate with as they become the face of that company and they need to know how to handle what comes they are way.

Born in Milan, Italy, Alexandra has worked in publishing companies Mondadori and Condé Nast, where she held positions of responsibility. Explaining about Elite Model Look programme structure, Alexandra says: “Elite provides a platform to youngsters. It is not a talent show nor a beauty contest but a whole process of making and shaping one’s personality. It’s the beginning of a youngster’s life journey. They get to learn new things, meet new people and experience life in a different way.”

Some of the models are then picked up by various brands and companies to endorse their product. “Many companies contact us to know about the new face we have found and that is how these youngsters get exposure to the outside world,” adds Alexandra.

Alexandra also speaks about how the brand is spreading across India: “In India, we had a good experience scouting young talent. We basically targeted the right states. There were several youngsters who were curious to explore various boundaries of the fashion industry. We got in touch with lifestyle brand Max Retail and they helped us. We started organising the scouting events there and got good response.”

Visiting Goa for the first Alexandra was touched by the beauty of the place. She says that the place has a homely feeling: “People here are genuine and the environment is different; it instantly calms and relaxes you.”